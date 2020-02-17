The 2020 Inter Secondary Schools Cricket and Volleyball tournaments continued in earnest last week.

Last Wednesday, the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School Mustangs pulled off a narrow one run win over the Warriors of the Central Leeward Secondary School. After 25 overs, the Mustangs scored 91 runs, losing six wickets in the process. The Warriors fell just one run short, with 90, also losing 6 wickets.

The George Stephens Senior Secondary won the toss and took to the field against the Georgetown Secondary. After 30 overs, the Gladiators were 178 for 7. Javon Richardson led the runs with 58, with Setran Harry and Roman Johnson with 23 and 22 respectively. George Stephens then responded with 179 for 9 in 27 overs. Elran Glasgow scored a half century, and Recardo Caine assisted with 23 runs.

The Sandy Bay Secondary School was victorious against the Emanuelle High School Mesopotamia. The boys from over the river scored 120 for 10 in 24.3 overs. Raniel Thomas was the lead scorer with 21.

Kyle Ambis had 4 wickets for 21 runs bowling for Emmanuelle High School. In their turn at the crease, Emmauelle could only muster 67 for 10. Jevonte Peters scored 8 to lead the runs. Joseph Wilson took 4 wickets for 10 runs and Dimitri Adams had 3 for 14.

In the Volleyball competition, the Girls High School beat the Thomas Saunders Secondary in straight sets, 25-9, 25-17. The Lady Gladiators of Georgetown Secondary also had a 2-0 win over the Alphas of Bethel High School. The games ended 25-15 and 28-18.

On the boys’ side of things, the Wild Dingoes of Thomas Saunders beat the St. Vincent Grammar School 2-1. Thomas Saunders took the first game 26-24. The Grammar School bounced back in the second game, 25-22, before Thomas Saunders put them away 15-11 in the third.

West St. George Secondary also took the George Stephens Senior Secondary to 3 games to win. George Stephens won the first game 25-19, then West St. George took the other 2 games, 25-21, 15-11.