The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union will meeting with the Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines next Thursday, February 20th, to hold discussions for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

A release from the Organisaton says the negotiating team of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) is scheduled to convene with a negotiating team of the Government, to initiate the first phase of discussions.

Thursday’s meeting comes some fifteen years after the last signed agreement between the two entities.

It also comes a year after the Court of Appeal ruled in favour, and sanctioned compensation for the three teachers, namely: Mr. Elvis Daniel, Mr. Kenroy Johnson, and Mr. Addison ‘Bash’ Thomas; who were forced to resign their jobs (in accordance with the relevant clause of the last collective agreement) to contest the 2015 National General Election.

The SVGTU says it eagerly awaits the meeting as the organization continues to champion the cause of the nation’s teachers, ensures accountability to all stakeholders in the education process, and advances the quality of education that is offered to our children.