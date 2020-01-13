Former Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir Frederick Ballantyne has been hospitalized.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking at ULP’s convention yesterday, the final in the run up to this country’s next General Elections.

With specific mention of the World Pediatric Project, Dr. Gonsalves said Sir Frederick has made an immense Contribution toward the Nation.

Retired educator and former Cabinet Secretary Susan Dougan, succeeded Sir Frederick, taking up the post on August 1st, 2019.

It is unclear as to the reason/s why the former Governor General is hospitalized.

We FM News will bring to you more information as it comes to hand.