The St. Vincent and Grenadines Indian Heritage Foundation has commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in particular the Prime Minister, for including the Foundation in his official visit to India in September of 2019 and for taking Mrs. Cheryl Rodriguez, their representative and Treasurer of the Foundation, with his delegation.

The commendation was made by President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation Mr. Junior Bacchus and members of the Executive, during a meeting with Dr. Gonsalves at Cabinet Room last Thursday February 27 2020.

During the meeting, Mr. Bacchus presented the Prime Minister, with a copy of Cheryl Rodriguez report to the Foundation and photos taken while in India.

A release from the foundation says a number of important matters were discussed and updates will be provided in due course, as the plans and goals of the Foundation are achieved and realized.

The Foundation also said it is pleased to inform that its Outreach Programme continues, with a new series called “Conversations with our Elders, which will be made available on the foundation’s YouTube channel and several others will be shared during the month of March 2020 on this channel and on the Foundation’s Face book page.