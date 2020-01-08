Issues ranging from Conflict Resolution, Violence, the Safety of Students and Teachers in Schools, are being highlighted at a Four-day Restorative Practices Workshop, taking place at the Sunset Shores Hotel Conference Room.

The Workshop attended by Students, attached to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Division of Teacher Education, forms part of a project by IMPACT Justice in association with the Ministry of Education and the SVG Community College.

Delivering remarks at a ceremony this morning, to mark the official opening of the workshop, Dixon Findlay, Acting Deputy Chief Education Officer says it is important that, as teachers, the interests of Parents and Students be treated fairly.

Mr. Dixon says there is need for them to become more proactive, by working towards reducing violence and bullying in Schools, so as to create a better St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He noted that very often students are backed in a corner because their voices are not being heard.

Dr. Godwin James, of the Vincentian Department of Teacher Education at the SVGCC, said the workshop is a fitting example of Division’s partnership to expand student’s knowledge, helping them to resolve issues within the classroom.

Dr. James challenged the teachers to use the program to their advantage.

Remarks were also made by Nigel Scott, Director of the SVGCC and Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Director, IMPACT Justice Project.

The Workshop is expected to culminate January 9.