Youths across St. Vincent and the Grenadines between the ages of 15 and 30 are being encouraged to apply for part-time skills training CVQ programmes at the Technical Institutes under the Skills for Youth Employment (SkYE) Programme.

The courses will be held Mondays to Thursdays – 4 pm to 8 pm.

The courses includes; Electrical Installation 2, Food Preparation and Cookery 2, General Construction 2, Garment Production 1, Home Furnishing Production 2, Furniture Making 1, Housekeeping 2, Garment Construction 2, Welding 1, Food and Drink Service 1 and Cake Baking and Decorating 2.

Application forms and further information can be attained by contacting any Technical Institute or the National Qualifications Department at 452-5587 or info@ssdasvg.org.

Deadline for applications will be January 3, 2020 and Programmes will commence in January 2020.