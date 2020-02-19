Small craft operators and sea bathers have been asked should exercise caution for above normal swells as weak instability on the southern edge of the Atlantic High-Pressure System, could result in a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a release, the SVG Met Service moderate sea conditions with east northeasterly swells across the Grenadine islands, could rise today with easterly swells of 1.5 to 2.0 meters on west coasts and possibly near 3.0 meters on east coasts of the country by this evening.

Wave heights should start falling tomorrow afternoon, becoming slight to moderate across SVG (1.2 – 2.0 m) by Friday night.