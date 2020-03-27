The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union has indicated that it will be postponing its 21st Biennial Convention scheduled for April 2nd, 2020, to a date to be announced owing to the current COVID-19 crisis.

In a release the SVGTU said it has been forced to take this decision, having regard for the health authorities’ guidelines, concerning mass gatherings and social distancing. r

The Union said it is considering alternative modalities for hosting the convention should the situation persist.

The SVGTU says it regrets any inconvenience caused.