The SVG Christian Coalition, says although it is thankful to God for decline in Criminal Activities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the previous year (2019) it is unfortunate that there was an increase in the latest recorded number of Sex Crimes.

The comment was made by Coalition representative Reverend Adolph Davis, during an interview with WE FM News.

Statistics released by the Police Public Relations and Complaints Department indicates that there were increases in the number of cases of unlawful sexual intercourse, rape, and incest, with increases in three of the four categories of sex crimes, with only a slight decrease in the number of cases of indecent assault reported throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Statistics have shown some positive signs. Homicides have decreased significantly and it’s unfortunate that while one while not corrected as in seen a decrease, arm another part has seen an increase. So I’m really hoping and praying that as we work towards building a better St. Vincent and the Grenadines, that we will see crime in general across the board decreasing. We are going to as a Church continue to preach and try to teach our children, teach our young people through various ministries. We’re going to try to engage the community at large. We need more positive messages, positive reinforcements because there is too much of the negativity highlighted, that we begin to believe there are more negative than positive,” Rev. Davis who is also the Superintendent, Minister of the Kingstown Methodist Chateaubelair Circuit said.

In 2019 there was a record of 230 sexual assault reports, as compared with 188 in 2018.

“So when we hear figures like this, it is another indicator that relationship with God, and relationship with one another has deteriorated and it really just reiterates the need for us as a Church to make that call and to continue to aggressively work towards encouraging people to really turn to God. It also causes us as a Nation to recognize the damage that sin and walking away from God does to our people,” he added.