The University of the West Indies Open Campus 2020 Council Meeting will be hosted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday March 20 at the Beachcombers Hotel in Villa.

Open Campus Council is the highest decision-making body of the Campus and will be presided over by Ambassador Dr. June Soomer, Chairman of Open Campus Council.

Approximately 50 delegates representing ministries of education, The University of the West Indies, U.W.I Alumni and Guild of Students will be in attendance at the annual Council meeting.

The meeting will also review the Audited Financial Statements, the Audit Committee Report, and The UWI Open Campus Alumni Report.

The Campus will host a press conference following the public session of the meeting. Re-Opening of St Vincent and the Grenadines Country Site The refurbished St Vincent and the Grenadines Open Campus Country Site will be re-opened on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Site’s Murray’s Road location in Kingstown.

The refurbished Site will be officially re-opened by Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves and Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

Dr Gonsalves will deliver the main address, while representatives of The UWI, Sir Hilary Beckles, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Open Campus, Dr Luz Longsworth; representatives from the Caribbean Development Bank, and Global Affairs Canada will also give remarks.

The site was renovated with funding provided by the Caribbean Development Bank, The UWI, Global Affairs Canada and the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines under the SDEC Project.