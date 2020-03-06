The two confirmed coronavirus patients in French St Martin are said to be in good health and are showing no symptoms of the virus.

Despite their current condition, the patients continue to remain in medical isolation on the French side of the island.

St Martin’s Prefete Sylvie Foucher provided his update on March 2 during discussions with St Maarten’s Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on developments surrounding covid-19 and its presence on the twin-island nation.

It was restated that on the Dutch side, St Maarten has zero suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Noted during the meeting was the island’s position in the region as a hub for international traffic, with St Maarten and St Martin both sharing an open border.

Discussions surrounded the hub function of the island and the international component entailing the travel restrictions and procedures at various ports of entry, which includes airports, harbours, and ferry terminals.

St Maarten has since enhanced its sanitary practices for all frontline operations at all ports of entry and schools.