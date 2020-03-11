At least 90 people have been the latest to test positive in the South Korean capital. They were all workers at a call centre near a transportation hub in the southwest of Seoul.

This comes as the tight lockdown on China’s Hubei province – where the coronavirus was first discovered – slowly lifts.

Leaders from the European Union are promising to do “whatever it takes” to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, as Italy reported its biggest single-day death toll since the disease was first detected there last month.

The 27 leaders of the EU met in a video conference after facing criticism they had been too slow to deal with the outbreak, which first emerged in China at the end of last year.

Elsewhere, the virus continued to spread in the United States and appeared in new countries including Bolivia and Turkey, while Indonesia recorded its first death.

Globally, more than 4,200 people have died from the coronavirus and in excess of 118,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). More than 66,000 people have recovered from the illness around the world, according to John Hopkins