Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tunisia reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, while the death toll in Iran rose to 66 – the highest outside China – as the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Middle East.

The Czech Republic, Scotland, and the Dominican Republic also confirmed their first cases. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority nation, also announced its first victim.

More than 89,000 people across 58 countries are now infected, while the death toll globally has exceeded 3,000.