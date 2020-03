Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tunisia reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, while the death toll in Iran rose to 66 – the highest outside China – as the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Middle East.

The Czech Republic, Scotland, and the Dominican Republic also confirmed their first cases.¬†Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority nation, also announced its first victim.

More than 89,000 people across 58 countries are now infected, while the death toll globally has exceeded 3,000.