The Vice President (Technical) of the Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation, David Peterkin, says there’s need for lifeguards in place at beaches in this country to protect locals and visitors.

According to St. Lucia News Online, Perterkin spoke following the suspected drowning Sunday of a seventeen year old female at Reduit beach.

Peterkin said with the number of tourists we have on our beaches we need to have lifeguards in place if we want to continue to ensure things don’t happen.

He asserted that one of Saint Lucia’s sister islands is paying lifeguards to operate on major beaches.