Sagicor Financial Company Limited announced today that it is committing US One Million Dollars (US$1M) to aid in the fight against COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean’s leading insurance provider will use the US$1 Million to support containment and response efforts and has already started dialogue with governments and health ministries in Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and the Director General of the OECS.

The focus will be placed on enhancing early detection and providing equipment for the immediate care of those already infected.

In Barbados, the company is in discussions with authorities regarding a plan to purchase “walk-through” scanners to be placed at the island’s ports of entry, as well as specific high-traffic facilities.

Plans are already at an advanced stage for the distribution of handheld scanners and other medical supplies across the Eastern Caribbean, while in Trinidad and Tobago, the team is working with the government to provide support including the supply of critical medical equipment.

Sagicor Jamaica is currently coordinating efforts with other private sector organizations to finance the purchase of medical equipment, as well as online educational tools for primary school students who are out of school during this time.

Sagicor is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean with almost 180 years of history and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States.

Sagicor has over 4500 employees and offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate.