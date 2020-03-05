The members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and its auxiliary force are in mourning due to the death of a veteran senior police officer.

On Tuesday March 3, 2020, former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Daniel Hall died at his home in Lower Questelles (Rucher Bay) after a brief illness.

Mr. Hall had a long and distinguished career as a police officer. He was first enlisted as Band Cadet on April 1, 1982. Having served in that capacity, he enlisted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on January 10, 1986 and was assigned to the Police Band.

He served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for thirty four (34) years, one (1) month and twenty (22) days; all of which was spent at the Police Band. At the time of his death, he was the Police Band Master.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, the deputy commissioner of police, the assistant commissioners of police, gazetted officers and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends deepest condolence to the family and friends of the late ASP Daniel Hall. May his soul rest in eternal peace.