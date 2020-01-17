The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVPF) will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Service this weekend under the theme “2020: With God we can”.

The Service which will be held on Sunday January 19, will take place at the old Montrose Police Station Lecture Hall.

The service commences at 9:30 am and will feature praise and worship, brief remarks by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, testimonies and special prayers for the Police Force.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Junior Simmons, will deliver the sermon.