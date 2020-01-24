The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom is offering scholarships to study in one of their leading Universities of Azerbaijan.

The scholarship is available to persons wishing to pursue undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, general medicine or residency programmmes.

The scholarship covers tuition fee, international flight ticket, monthly stipend for meals, accommodation and utilizes medical insurance, visa and registration costs.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom will conduct short initial online interview with candidates. The candidates will then pass the selection process which covers two (2) states: Review of the relevant documents and online/Skype interviews. The candidates will also have to provide certificates from international hospitals for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

Additional information can be obtained from the following website: https://studyinazerbaijan.edu.az.

The application deadline is Saturday February 15, 2020.