Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, will return to the state tomorrow, following his official visit to the Russian Federation.

Dr. Gonsalves who left the state on Monday of this week, is accompanied by his wife, Eloise Gonsalves, Jinelle Adams, the Minister Counselor at the SVG High Commission in London, Ellis Phillips the 1st Secretary at the UN mission in New York, and his security officer Station Sergeant Godwin Charles.

While in Russia, the Prime Minister held a number of High Level meetings with the Foreign Minister His Excellency Sergei Lavrov and other Russian officials.

He addressed the Gaidar forum on the theme: “Climatic agenda, what will change everything”, met with Vincentian students studying in Russia, facilitated media interviews and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.