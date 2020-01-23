The United States on Wednesday urged Caribbean countries to be wary of accepting “easy money from countries like China” as Washington sought to improve its decade’s old relationship with the region.

US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo addressing a policy discussion on “US-Caribbean relations, acknowledged that the North American giant had been absent from the Caribbean for long period.

In recent times, Washington has become critical of China’s investments in the Caribbean with many regional states signing on to Beijing’s Belt & Road Initiative, the global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 involving infrastructure development and used by the Asian country to strengthen its connectivity with the world.

However, Mr. Pompeo told the Caribbean foreign ministers and other officials present “it is tempting to accept easy money from places like China, but what good is it if it feeds corruption and undermines your rule of law”?

He said most of the investments ruin the environment, don’t create jobs for locals, and that there is a better alternative.