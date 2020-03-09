Mickiesha Gumbs of Park Hill has been recorded as this country’s 4th homicide victim, after she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Vandike King, a 35 year old security officer, also of Park Hill.

A police report says King is currently assisting the police with their investigations, after he killed her on Saturday March 7, just a few hours before International Women’s Day.

The Police said they were called to the scene at Park Hill where King, a former member of their ranks is alleged to have stabb Gumbs a mother of three, in her 30s.

The Park Hill woman is the second woman to be killed this year, both allegedly at the hands of a former lover.

On Jan. 30, Arianna Taylor-Israel died after being shot in Kingstown, allegedly by her husband, Mitch Israel, who has since been charged with murder in connection with her death.