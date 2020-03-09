Mickiesha Gumbs of Park Hill has been recorded as this country’s 4th homicide victim, after she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Vandike King, a 35 year old security officer, also of Park Hill.

A police report says King is currently assisting the police with their investigations, after he killed her on Saturday March 7, just a few hours before International Women’s Day.

The Police said they were called to the scene at Park Hill where King, a former member of their ranks is alleged to have stabb Gumbs a mother of three, in her 30s.

The Park Hill woman is the second woman to be killed this year, both allegedly at the hands of a former lover.

On Jan. 30, Arianna Taylor-Israel died after being shot in Kingstown, allegedly by her husband, Mitch Israel, who has since been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here