The Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU has once again partnered with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in sponsoring the annual Police Christmas Caroling Contest.

Ayanna Samuel, manager of the PCCU handed over a sponsorship cheque in the sum of $3,900.00 to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, to offset expenses for this year’s contest.

During the handing over ceremony, Mrs. Samuel said that the PCCU has been in operation for over 16 years, as one of this country’s premier financial institutions, with an asset base of over 19.1 million dollars.

The Manager said, the PCCU continues to partner with the RSVGPF on numerous activities and has chosen once again to sponsor the Police Caroling Contest for the seventh (7th) consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Colin John in accepting the cheque, expressed gratitude to the PCCU on behalf of the Police Force for sponsoring the Police Caroling contest.

The Police Caroling Contest will be held this evening inside the Kingstown Central Police Station.