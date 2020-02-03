Mitchell Israel, the 57 year old civil servant of Questelles, was charged by the Police on Saturday 1st February, with the killing of Arianna Taylor-Israel, 44 also of Questelles.

A report from the police said Israel’s arrest came, after he shot nurse Taylor-Israel, his estranged wife, about her body about 3:45 pm on Thursday 30 January, within the precincts of the St. Martins Secondary School, in Kingstown, where she had gone to pick up her son who is a student there.

Mitchell is expected to appear before the Serious Offenses Court today, for an indictment.