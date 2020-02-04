Police have arrested and charged Kevin Olliverre, an 18 year old Carpenter of Villa with the offences of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Possession on February 1, 2020.

According to investigations, the accused man was allegedly met in possession of one firearm and one round of .38 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act. The incident occurred at Villa on January 31, 2020.

Olliverre is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the Charges.

Police have also arrested and jointly charged Paige Baptiste, a 17 year old Unemployed and Leisha Johnson, a 20 year old Unemployed both of Greiggs with the offence of Attempted Murder on January 31.01.2020.

According to investigations, the accused women allegedly committed the act of attempted murder on a 16 year old student of the same address by chopping and stabbing her on her face with a cutlass and a knife. The incident occurred at Greiggs on January 29, 2020.