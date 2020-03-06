Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is warning against hysteria in relation to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Dr. Gonsalves issued the warning, while speaking on the ULP’s Shake Up program today.

“We have to be careful, that we don’t get hysterical and go completely overboard. We can’t close off the whole country from the world. Now, if you do that, it means that you’re isolating the whole country, from trade in services, including tourism services,” said Prime Minister Gonsalves.

Dr. Gonsalves also said it is important for persons from all sectors to be fully educated on the seriousness of the virus.

He said basic precautionary measures must be taken, in order for the virus to be managed.

“Everybody has to be on the ball with basic things, you wash your hands before and after eating. You go to the toilet, you wash your hands. Keep the place clean. Make sure we collect all garbage and dispose of them properly and so on and so forth. Control the rat problem. We have to have at all levels, people who are properly trained and the population itself has been highly sensitive to this. You need the people at the ports, who are properly trained…..the airports, the sea ports. You need everybody in the community health services at all levels and we ourselves as citizens, have to be properly attuned to the issue,” said Dr. Gonsalves.