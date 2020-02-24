Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the construction of an infectious disease facility here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is a very significant.

Dr. Gonsalves who said discussions about a facility were held at a Cabinet level on Friday 21st February 2020, in light of the deadly COVID-19 disease, that has been affecting many countries across the globe.

The Prime Minister the Government hoped to construct a quarantine facility at one of the clinics within the rural community of Evesham, however that project was discouraged by members of the community.

He however said that they are now looking at building the facility, within a remote area.