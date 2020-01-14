Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is currently on an official visit to Russia.

Dr. Gonsalves, who left the State on Monday, is accompanied by his wife, Eloise Gonsalves, Jinelle Adams, the Minister Counselor at the SVG High Commission in London, Ellis Phillips the 1st Secretary at the UN mission in New York, and his security officer Station Sergeant Godwin Charles.

While there, the Prime Minister will be involved in a series of discussions with Russian government officials on mutually agreed issues on the 15th and 16th and Thurs

He will also participate in two forum activities, one, on Sustainable Development, and the other on Climate Change.

Dr. Gonsalves will return to the state on Saturday January 18.