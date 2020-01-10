This Country’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, is calling for a vibrant, well-functioning United Nations.

Dr. Gonsalves made the call during this country’s first address at the UN Security Council (8699th) meeting held Yesterday Morning in New York.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that there must be a resolve for challenges of the past as well as future challenges.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the Council and the significance of upholding the Charter.

He is expected to return to the state tomorrow.