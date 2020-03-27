Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to persons who returned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and are in quarantine, to ensure that they do not breach the protocol, issued by the Ministry of health.

The Ministry of health says all travellers who arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines having been in countries such as Iran, South Korea, United States of America, including the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the European Union, including Italy and the Overseas Departments of France (Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, French Guiana), and Canada, within the previous 15 days will be quarantined for 14 days.

In his National address on Wednesday Night, Dr. Gonsalves said being in quarantine is not something of an option.

The Prime Minister said that his government is keeping under persistent review, of the security situation in SVG.