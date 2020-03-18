The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is advising persons who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, to contact the COVID-19 hotline/5434325 before accessing healthcare services.

The advise comes following an earlier release, in which the Ministry informed the public of the temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and suspension of visiting hours.

According to the Ministry, the closure of A&E came yesterday afternoon when a member of the general public experiencing flu-like symptoms arrived at the Accident and Emergency Department seeking care.

The Ministry says out of an abundance of caution, emergency services have been temporarily relocated to the Kingstown District Clinic while the patient is being assessed.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment expresses gratitude to the public for its usual cooperation, noting that it will continue to provide information, as it becomes available.

Additionally, visiting hours at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital remain suspended temporarily. The Ministry of Health will continue to update the public in a timely manner. Your continued cooperation is greatly appreciated.