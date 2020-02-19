The Ministry of health says persons in vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, should limit their exposure to the Saharan dust by staying indoors when possible.

In a release issued today, the Ministry said it’s important that persons who suffer from asthma related illnesses, should ensure that they have the necessary medication, including inhalers with them at all times.

The warning comes due to high concentrations of the Saharan dust that may worsen illness in persons with respiratory diseases and pre-existing heart disease.

The Ministry said Symptoms should disappear as the Saharan dust levels subside.

Particles contained within the Saharan dust haze could cause health effects such as:

a dry cough

sore throat

itchy, watery eyes

sneezing

runny nose

Affected persons should seek medical attention at their nearest health care center if they experience severe symptoms as a result of increasing levels of Saharan dust.

The Ministry further advises that the health impact of the Saharan dust haze will differ due to the sensitivity of individuals and amount of exposure.