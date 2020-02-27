Barbadian fathers will soon be getting paid leave from their jobs to help take care of their newborn babies.

According to Barbados today, Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations Colin Jordan made the revelation today, as the House of Assembly went into the second day of debate, on the 2020-2021 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.

John said the leave would be granted under an arrangement similar to what currently obtains for women.

Responding to fears expressed by Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey that the new system could be abused, he reiterated that the frequency with which paternity leave is taken will mirror what obtains for maternity leave.

He said Government did not believe that was the case with most men, and by enacting legislation it was demonstrating its desire to assist men in honouring their responsibility as fathers.