The Pan against Crime Committee will celebrate its twelfth (12th) anniversary on Thursday February 20, 2020.

The main highlight of the twelfth anniversary celebration will be a community concert scheduled for March 1, 2020 at Retreat, Vermont commencing at 4:30 p.m.

The programme, which will begin with a session of praise, worship and exhortation lead by the Penniston Apostolic Faith Mission Church, will also feature performances by the Police Band, Symphonix and Epic Steel Orchestras; along with other cultural performances from students of the Dubois Primary and Buccament Bay Secondary schools and the Police Youth Clubs within the district.

During the event, the Vermont Police Youth Club would be officially launched. Remarks will be delivered by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and Deputy Chairperson of the Pan against crime committee, Ms. La Teisha Sandy among others.

The featured address will be delivered by Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security.

For this year’s activities the PAC will collaborate with the sports against crime committee to organize a number of sporting events during the concert. The theme for the Pan against Crime initiative is “Play a Pan, Arrange a song, Build the mind, Down with Violence and Crime.”

The Pan against Crime initiative was launched on February 20, 2008 by Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in conjunction with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the You Lou Pan Movement and the then Social Investment Fund, with the objective of utilizing the steel pan, as a means of occupying young people, so that they can harness their skills and channel their energies positively.

It is also a means to mitigate against the possibility of them being caught up in criminal activities.

Since this initiative was launched, a total of fifteen (15) steel bands have been formed in several communities and schools throughout the country; and over 4000 young people thus far have benefited directly.

