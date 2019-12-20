The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is warning Caribbean countries to be prepared to deal with the heatwaves that have so far affected Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe, India, Pakistan and Japan.

It is predicting that this phenomenon will hit various parts of South America, and as a result countries in the Americas should be prepared due to the impact that this could have on peoples’ health, including the risk of death.

According to CBC News, PAHO noted that over the past 12 months, at least 24 countries in the Americas have been affected by heatwaves. It said they include the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

“Weather forecasts for South America predict heat waves….could increase heat-induced stress, reduce the availability of water, increase the risk of forest fires and the loss of crops. Heatwaves can also cause power cuts, reducing access to cool air, refrigeration and air-conditioning. “

As a result, PAHO said it has developed communication materials to enable members of the public to be prepared, as well as a guide to help countries in the Americas formulate contingency plans to address heatwaves.