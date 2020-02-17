More than 100 local traditional cannabis cultivators are set to benefit from training in best practices cultivation tomorrow.

This, as the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) continues to ensure that this group of investors stay ahead of the game and are better placed to benefit from the licit production of medicinal cannabis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The training comes on the heels of similar activities for the local medical fraternity and staff, will focus on best practices in medicinal cannabis cultivation, record keeping and traceability.

Traditional cultivators will also receive certificates on completion of the training.

Tomorrow’s training will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown on Tuesday from 1.00 to 5.00 pm.

During the session remarks will be heard from Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and Chief Executive Officer Jerrol Thompson.

MCA staff members who have successfully completed the AmpleLearn Course will also be presented with their Teal certificates by Ample representative Tom Ritchie.

It will be facilitated by Vice President of Accounts and Education at Ample Organics, Tom Ritchie. Ample Organics is a leading provider of cannabis solutions in Canada including seed-to-sale software platform.

The MCA has entered into a partnership with the company in respect of its own national cannabis tracking software.

A presentation on the procedures for establishing a bank account for licenced traditional cultivators and employees will also form part of next Tuesday’s agenda.