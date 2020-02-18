The former chairman of CARICOM Allan Chastanet has lamented on failure to get a solution to the crisis in Haiti and Venezuela.

Chastanet, who is also St. Lucia’s Prime Minister, made the comment while speaking at this morning’s official opening, of the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

He said the issues that arise out of Haiti and Venezuela are of serious concern.

In her statement this morning, Prime Minister Mottley said the meeting comes at a very critical time for CARICOM heads.

Mottley’s duties as Chair of CARICOM will run from January to June 2020. The Meeting of CARICOM is expected to conclude tomorrow.