A New York State legislator of Jamaican heritage has welcomed the implementation of a law, giving undocumented Caribbean and other immigrants the right to obtain driver’s licences.

Senator Zellnor Y Myrie, whose grandmother hailed from Jamaica, told constituents in an e-mail message that “This year the legislature passed the Green Light Bill which grants undocumented immigrants the right to obtain driver’s licences, and this week that bill went into effect.”

The representative for the 20th Senatorial District in Brooklyn, New York said that “This is a major victory for immigrant rights and will also improve street safety, lower insurance rates for drivers, and bring in as much as US$50 million in revenue to the state each year.”

Myrie is encouraging persons to spread the word about the new law; and if they have any questions about it reach out to their office so they can help.