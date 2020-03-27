The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says there are no new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, based on results received from the Public Health Lab at CARPHA, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 7:38 yesterday evening.

According to the Ministry, to date, 31 persons have been tested for COVID-19, with 34 swabs being done.

Results for 30 persons have been received, with 1 positive result that of our index case on March 11, 2020, however one result remains outstanding.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment urges the general public to continue to adhere to the advice provided on hand washing hygiene, physical (social) distancing and for ALL persons who have recently travelled from the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union including Martinique and Guadeloupe, to follow the quarantine requirement.

The Ministry says it will continue to provide the public with additional information as it becomes available.