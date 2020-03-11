Minister of Culture, Cecil McKie, says there are no immediate plans to cancel or delay Vincy Carnival, amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Minister McKie made the disclosure, during the Media Launch of the Vincy Mas 2020, which was held at the Sunset Shores Hotel.

According to the Minister, it is expected that there will be continued announcements from the Ministry of health so that persons can be fully prepared in the event the virus gets to these shores.

He said the Ministry will be proceeding with plans for Vincy Mas, with no intentions of cancelling the upcoming event.