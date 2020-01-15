The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) with the support of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) will host a workshop on Thursday January 16, 2020 at NEMO’s Conference Room, to finalize the Country Work Programme.

The Country Work Programme has been developed, based on the gaps identified following consultations held over the last year.

The main focus will be on sectors that have a focus on disaster risk reduction which includes the Health, Tourism, Education, Physical Planning, Economic and Sustainable Development, Agriculture and Private Sector.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes outlined told WE FM News that within the next few months, it will be focusing its awareness campaign on earthquake on Tsunamis.

Ms. Forbes said although not every occurrence of an earthquake generates a Tsunami, it is imperative for persons to understand the signs of before a Tsunami strikes.

NEMO is also meeting with representatives from various sectors, prior to the workshop, to discuss their plans over the next four to five years, towards building resilience.

The objective of tomorrow’s workshop is to finalize programmes and a plan of action to implement the national and regional priorities of the Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Strategy, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and to ensure that the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Economic and Social Development Plan of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2013-2025 are incorporated into the Country Work Programme.