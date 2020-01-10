Local Residents have been urged by the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO to take serious precautionary measures, following reports of roofs blown off in the East St. George and North Windward areas.

The warning comes from the Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes, speaking with WE FM News this morning.

Ms. Forbes said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing easterly to east-north easterly winds of 20 to 25 knots or 36 to 46 kilometers per hour and NEMO received reports last evening of two roofs that were blown off in Fair Hall, located in the East St. George Constituency and Fancy in the North Windward area.

A small craft warning and high surf advisory remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines for deteoriating Marine Conditions, with sea swells of up to 3.5 meters or 11 feet. Ms. Forbes because said because of this, sea bathers should refrain from venturing out to the sea and coastal areas.

And Ms. Forbes said the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico are being monitored by the National Emergency Management Organisation.

She added that in the past, Earthquakes affected Puerto Rico, generating Tsunamis that have affected St. Vincent and Grenadines.

According to a report by the Local Met Office, Conditions will continue to affect St. Vincent and the Grenadines into next Wednesday, January 15.