In related News, Party President and Leader of the main Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) Dr. Godwin Friday, says his party is deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence that has taken the precious life Mickesha Gumbs, rendering her three young daughters motherless.

Condemning the incident, and other acts of violence perpetrated against women, Dr. Friday said it is time for constructive national dialogue and effective action to protect those most at risk and discourage and punish perpetrators.

The opposition leader said they are deeply concerned and saddened about violence against women here, as criminal activity and acts of violence should have no place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Friday said the New Democratic Party remains committed to collaborating with the government, other institutions and individuals, in efforts to end violence against women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.