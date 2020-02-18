Fitz Bramble has been nominated to be the Candidate for East Kingstown in the upcoming general elections.

The announcement was made by Dr. Godwin Friday, Leader of the main Opposition New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday, at a press conference on February 18, 2020.

“As you know, Mr. Arnhim Eustace has decided not to be a candidate for East Kingstown anymore. He served that constituency for many years with distinction and will in due course be properly honored and recognized for his service, said Dr. Friday.

” In accordance with the Party’s Constitution, his candidacy will be presented to the Central Committee of the New Democratic Party for ratification at the next meeting of that Committee. I am confident that the Committee will ratify the constituency’s selection and Mr. Bramble will be the new candidate for East Kingstown in the next general elections,” said Dr. Friday.

“The NDP continues to attract talented and committed people as candidates and to fill other roles on behalf of the party. We welcome everyone with open arms to join us in changing the Government so that we can change the country for the better. I have full confidence in our people and look forward to serving them in government,” Dr. Friday told reporters.

The media conference held at Democrat House.