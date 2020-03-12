The main Opposition New Democratic Party has initiated a social awareness campaign, to help share reliable information about how to reduce the risk of being infected with the cornavirus and how to slow its spread.

The NDP’s statement comes following an announcement made yesterday by the Ministry of Health, that this country has recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

In a release issued this morning, the NDP says the presence of COVID-19 in SVG is an extremely serious matter for all Vincentians, as it will affect the way business is done and how persons go about their daily lives.

The NDP says with the confirmation last night, the task has become more difficult and more urgent.

It encourages everyone to get sufficient rest, exercise, keep hydrated, keep all surfaces clean, avoid sharing certain personal items, while avoiding persons who are sick.

The Party says practicing good health habits and taking precautionary measures should be everyone’s top priority.