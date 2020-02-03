The main Opposition New Democratic Party (ND) says it is deeply concerned and saddened about the frequent acts of violence against women, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a release issued today, in reference to last Thursday’s killing of Nurse Arianna Taylor-Israel, the NDP says it is outraged by the seeming unchecked violence against women within the Vincentian society, and that the problem of violence against women, including sexual violence, reaches into every community and walk of life.

The Opposition Party says any such act of violence or abuse is one incident too many.

It noted that it is ready to work with Government, churches and other social organizations to create and implement a comprehensive crime fighting plan — one that will target acts of violence against women.

It is also calling for a thorough investigation to be done to determine how the police responded to Arianna Taylor Israel’s complaints about threats against her life and what could have been done to help her.