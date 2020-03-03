The 2020 National Netball Tournament will get off to an official start on Sunday, 8th March, 2020, at the Kingstown Netball Centre, beginning at 4.00 p.m.

Participating teams will assemble at 3.00 pm at the main entrance to the Victoria Park and process to the Kingstown Netball Centre to the strains of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band.

Patrons will hear addresses from the Honorable Minister of Sports, the President of the Netball Association, and the Sponsors of the Tournament.

There will also be a March Past of teams, with prizes awarded for the top three Best Dressed teams on parade, as well as for the three Best Banners.

The Senior National team will play against a team from Tobago following the March Past of teams.