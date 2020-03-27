The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has put together a EC$70 million package, to breathe life back into businesses and households here.

In a National Address Last evening, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the multi-million dollar package which will deal specifically with the impact coronavirus has had on the Vincentian economy, will be sourced from 6 agencies, including the World Bank, The IMF, The United Arab Emirates, The Bank of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, The Contingency Fund of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as other financial institutions and bondholders.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Stimulus package which contains strategic and targeted measures for economic support and recovery, as well as provisions for the helpless, support for the disadvantaged, and for those who face urgent, though temporary, difficulties, is being discussed among MP’s today.

The Prime Minster, other sources of income, will also come from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), the National Insurance Services (NIS) and the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies as well as other locally-based financial and other companies.

Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 9