Head of the Carnival Development Corporation’s (CDC) Beauty Shows Committee, Lafern Fraser, has announced that this year’s Miss SVG Pagent, will not form part of Vincy Mas activities.

Fraser who made the announcement at a press conference hosted yesterday by the CDC, as it unveils plans for this year’s Vincy Mas, said the pageant will be moved from June to October 31st.

Ms. Fraser said the Miss SVG pageant remains largely a local audience and has not been for a long time referred to as carnival queen, outling that they are seizing the moment to chart a new path at the culmination of this country’s renewal @40 celebrations.

Yesterday’s Press conference was held at CDC’s Conference Room.