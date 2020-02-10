The issue of improving inclusive Disaster Risk Management will be addressed this week, when The Ministry of National Mobilisation, through the Caribbean Development Bank, in collaboration with Non-governmental Organisations, host a Community Leaders workshop for strengthened community-based organisations.

The session which will be held at 8:30 a..m on Wednesday 12 February at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall, forms part of the second of two workshops, to build the capacity of community-based organizations on organizational management and pursuing funding.

Addresses will come from Permanent Secretary, The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Nerissa Gittens-McMIllan, Frederick Stephenson, Minister of National Mobilisation, Tasheka Haynes-Bobb, National Coordinator at the United Nations Development Programme Global Environmental Facility Small Grants Progamme in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Matthew Straub, Chairperson of the CDRRF Trust Fund Steering Committee First Secretary (Development) Global Affairs Canada and Alternate Canadian Director to the Caribbean Development Bank High Commission of Canada in Barbados.

CDRRF was established by the Caribbean Development Bank in March 2012 has eight sub-projects under implementation in Belize, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and has to date reached 35,559 beneficiaries, comprising 20,852 females and 14,707 males, residing in 59 communities.