The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, has announced that it is looking towards establishing an isolation center in Argyle.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health, Luke Browne during a press conference held this morning, to update the nation, with respect to where St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently is, in relation to the coronavirus.

This morning’s press conference comes, following reports of 2 confirmed cases of the virus in St. Martin and 1 confirmed case the Dominican Republic.

“We are also moving towards establishing our own isolation facility in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and we have some promising leads, in respect to an isolation facility. You may know that before we had air marked a facility in Evesham, to serve isolation purposes, but we have reviewed that decision. I think that we have a promising lead with respect to a property in Argyle, in an area that you may call behind the airport, so to speak, with no buildings or dwelling places in the immediate surroundings,” said Minister of Health Luke Browne at a press conference this morning.

Although there is no presence of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to date, the Ministry is facilitating training sessions for staff on how they should respond to any case that may arise.

“We’re carrying out training sessions for staff, including staff working at ports of entry involved in surveilance; medical nursing and other staff. We’ve had some information sessions, on how you will treat, manage and respond, any cases that may arise. So we’re working on several fronts in that respect,” the Minister said.

The Ministry will host an information-sharing forum on Monday 9th, March 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Frenches House, to discuss COVID-19 , then on Tuesday March 10th, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be hosting an interactive Media Session – to discuss COVID-19.

The role of the media in the information sharing process is critical, and a coordinated and collaborative approach to disseminating factual information to the public is essential to securing the health and wellbeing of all Vincentians.

The session will be facilitated by the following officers of the Ministry: Medical Officer of Health, Epidemiologist, Chief Laboratory Technologist, Infection Control Specialist and the National Health Emergency Disaster Coordinator.

This activity will take place at the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Conference Room.